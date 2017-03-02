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RSI EA - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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- 22324
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RSI EA — trading based on overbought/oversold zones determined by the iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI) indicator.
Author of the idea is Siti Latifah, author of the MQL5 code is barabashkakvn.
The Expert Advisor will buy when the RSI indicator enters the oversold zone, and will sell when RSI enters the overbought zone.
- OpenBUY, OpenSELL — now you can configure only buy, only sell or both directions.
- CloseBySignal — you should set Stop Loss or Take Profit if ClosebySignal = false.
An example of a buy signal:
An example of a sell signal:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17284
An example for calculating the lot value with a fixed margin level. That is, if you specify 10%, a position with the margin equal to 10% of free margin will be opened.21hour
The Expert Advisor places two pending orders at a certain time.
Trading by Moving Average. Checking for sufficiency of funds.e-TurboFx
Analysis of bars, if they contain N consecutive bars of the same type.