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RSI EA - expert for MetaTrader 5

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Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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22324
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RSI EA.mq5 (24.15 KB) view
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RSI EA — trading based on overbought/oversold zones determined by the iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI) indicator.

Author of the idea is Siti Latifahauthor of the MQL5 code is barabashkakvn.   

The Expert Advisor will buy when the RSI indicator enters the oversold zone, and will sell when RSI enters the overbought zone.

  • OpenBUY, OpenSELL — now you can configure only buy, only sell or both directions.
  • CloseBySignal — you should set Stop Loss or Take Profit if ClosebySignal = false.

An example of a buy signal:

RSI EA Open Buy 

An example of a sell signal:

RSI EA Open Sell 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17284

Money Fixed Margin Money Fixed Margin

An example for calculating the lot value with a fixed margin level. That is, if you specify 10%, a position with the margin equal to 10% of free margin will be opened.

21hour 21hour

The Expert Advisor places two pending orders at a certain time.

MA Reverse MA Reverse

Trading by Moving Average. Checking for sufficiency of funds.

e-TurboFx e-TurboFx

Analysis of bars, if they contain N consecutive bars of the same type.