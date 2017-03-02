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MA Reverse - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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Trading by Moving Average. Checking for sufficiency of funds.
Author of the idea is Konstantin Grand, author of the MQL5 code is barabashkakvn.
Operation Principle:
Performance result on EURUSD, M30 from 2016.05.08 to 2016.12.28:
Also, before each operation, we should check if we have sufficient funds:
double chek_volime_lot=m_trade.CheckVolume(m_symbol.Name(),1.0,m_symbol.Bid(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL);
...
//--- check volume before OrderSend to avoid "not enough money" error (CTrade)
double chek_volime_lot=m_trade.CheckVolume(m_symbol.Name(),1.0,m_symbol.Ask(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY);
This protection allows avoiding the "not enough money" error.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17288
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