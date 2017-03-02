Trading by Moving Average. Checking for sufficiency of funds.

Author of the idea is Konstantin Grand, author of the MQL5 code is barabashkakvn.

Operation Principle:





Performance result on EURUSD, M30 from 2016.05.08 to 2016.12.28:

Also, before each operation, we should check if we have sufficient funds:



double chek_volime_lot=m_trade.CheckVolume(m_symbol.Name(), 1.0 ,m_symbol. Bid (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL );

...



double chek_volime_lot=m_trade.CheckVolume(m_symbol.Name(), 1.0 ,m_symbol. Ask (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY );

This protection allows avoiding the "not enough money" error.

