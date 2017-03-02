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MA Reverse - expert for MetaTrader 5

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Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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5741
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MA Reverse.mq5 (12.5 KB) view
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Trading by Moving Average. Checking for sufficiency of funds.

Author of the idea is Konstantin Grandauthor of the MQL5 code is barabashkakvn.   

Operation Principle:

MA Reverse algo

Performance result on EURUSD, M30 from 2016.05.08 to 2016.12.28:

MA Reverse tester 

Also, before each operation, we should check if we have sufficient funds:

         //--- check volume before OrderSend to avoid "not enough money" error (CTrade)
         double chek_volime_lot=m_trade.CheckVolume(m_symbol.Name(),1.0,m_symbol.Bid(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL);
...
         //--- check volume before OrderSend to avoid "not enough money" error (CTrade)
         double chek_volime_lot=m_trade.CheckVolume(m_symbol.Name(),1.0,m_symbol.Ask(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY);

This protection allows avoiding the "not enough money" error.
 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17288

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