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21hour - expert for MetaTrader 5

zerkmax1 | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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21hour.mq5 (24.95 KB) view
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The Expert Advisor places two pending orders at a certain time.

Author of the idea — Maksim Zerkalovauthor of the mq5 code — barabashkakvn.   

Two orders are placed at the specified time. When on eof them triggers, the second one should be deleted. Exit either by Take Profit or after a specified time interval, depending on what happens earlier.

Added on 15.01.2017.

Version "1.01" - now two time intervals are available. 

Test on EURUSD, M5 from 2016.06.26 to 2016.12.26:

21hour tester v1.01

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17279

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