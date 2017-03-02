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21hour - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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The Expert Advisor places two pending orders at a certain time.
Author of the idea — Maksim Zerkalov, author of the mq5 code — barabashkakvn.
Two orders are placed at the specified time. When on eof them triggers, the second one should be deleted. Exit either by Take Profit or after a specified time interval, depending on what happens earlier.
Added on 15.01.2017.
Version "1.01" - now two time intervals are available.
Test on EURUSD, M5 from 2016.06.26 to 2016.12.26:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17279
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