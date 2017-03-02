The Expert Advisor places two pending orders at a certain time.

Author of the idea — Maksim Zerkalov, author of the mq5 code — barabashkakvn.

Two orders are placed at the specified time. When on eof them triggers, the second one should be deleted. Exit either by Take Profit or after a specified time interval, depending on what happens earlier.

Added on 15.01.2017.

Version "1.01" - now two time intervals are available.

Test on EURUSD, M5 from 2016.06.26 to 2016.12.26:



