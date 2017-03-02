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e-TurboFx - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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Analysis of bars, if they contain N consecutive bars of the same type.
Author of idea — ... Rick D. ... ., author of MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.
An example of the strategy: find N consecutive bullish bars, the body of each bar is greater than the previous one. This gives a sell signal.
N consecutive bearish bars with the body of which greater than previous, give a buy signal.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17289
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