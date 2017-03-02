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e-TurboFx - expert for MetaTrader 5

RickD2 | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
5558
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Updated:
e-TurboFx.mq5 (13.45 KB) view
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Analysis of bars, if they contain N consecutive bars of the same type.

Author of idea —  ... Rick D. ... .author of MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.   

An example of the strategy: find N consecutive bullish bars, the body of each bar is greater than the previous one. This gives a sell signal.

e-TurboFx Open Sell 

N consecutive bearish bars with the body of which greater than previous, give a buy signal. 

 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17289

MA Reverse MA Reverse

Trading by Moving Average. Checking for sufficiency of funds.

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RSI EA - trading based on overbought/oversold zones determined by the iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI) indicator.

Waddah Attar Win Waddah Attar Win

Pending Buy Limit (BuyLimit) and Sell Limit (SellLimit) orders. Using OnTradeTransaction().

up3x1_premium_v2M up3x1_premium_v2M

Two iMAs on the current period and one on PERIOD_D1.