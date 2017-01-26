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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ZeroLagEA-AIP v0.0.4 - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 4852
- Rating:
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- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author of the idea — Collector, author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.
Trading based on the ZeroLag MACD custom indicator.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17114
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