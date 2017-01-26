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ZeroLagEA-AIP v0.0.4 - expert for MetaTrader 5

Collector | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
4852
Rating:
(25)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Indicators\
zerolag_macd.mq5 (5.63 KB) view
ZeroLagEA-AIP v0.0.4.mq5 (18.51 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Author of the idea — Collectorauthor of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn

Trading based on the ZeroLag MACD custom indicator.

ZeroLagEA-AIP v0.0.4 Sell

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17114

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