Real Author: dimeon



The ColorXdinMA trend moving average, which features alerts, sending emails and push-notifications to mobile devices.

The following changes have been made to the indicator code in order to implement the alerts, email messages and push-notifications:

Enumeration for the options of indicator signal generation is declared at the global scope before the input variables are declared.





enum ENUM_SIGNAL_MODE

{

MODE_SIGNAL ,

MODE_TREND

}; Introduced new input parameters

input ENUM_SIGNAL_MODE SignMode= MODE_SIGNAL ;

input uint NumberofBar= 1 ;

input bool SoundON= true ;

input uint NumberofAlerts= 2 ;

input bool EMailON= false ;

input bool PushON= false ; Added three new functions to the end of the indicator code: BuySignal(), SellSignal() and GetStringTimeframe()





void BuySignal( string SignalSirname,

double &ColorArray[],

int ColorIndex,

const int Rates_total,

const int Prev_calculated,

const double & Close [],

const int &Spread[])

{



static uint counter= 0 ;

if (Rates_total!=Prev_calculated) counter= 0 ;



bool BuySignal= false ;

bool SeriesTest= ArrayGetAsSeries (ColorArray);

int index,index1;

if (SeriesTest)

{

index= int (NumberofBar);

index1=index+ 1 ;

}

else

{

index=Rates_total- int (NumberofBar)- 1 ;

index1=index- 1 ;

}

if (SignMode== MODE_SIGNAL )

{

if (ColorArray[index1]!=ColorIndex && ColorArray[index]==ColorIndex) BuySignal= true ;

}

else

{

if (ColorArray[index]==ColorIndex) BuySignal= true ;

}

if (BuySignal && counter<=NumberofAlerts)

{

counter++;

MqlDateTime tm;

TimeToStruct ( TimeCurrent (),tm);

string text= TimeToString ( TimeCurrent (), TIME_DATE )+ " " + string (tm.hour)+ ":" + string (tm.min);

SeriesTest= ArrayGetAsSeries ( Close );

if (SeriesTest) index= int (NumberofBar);

else index=Rates_total- int (NumberofBar)- 1 ;

double Ask = Close [index];

double Bid = Close [index];

SeriesTest= ArrayGetAsSeries (Spread);

if (SeriesTest) index= int (NumberofBar);

else index=Rates_total- int (NumberofBar)- 1 ;

Bid += _Point *Spread[index];

string sAsk= DoubleToString ( Ask , _Digits );

string sBid= DoubleToString ( Bid , _Digits );

string sPeriod=GetStringTimeframe( ChartPeriod ());

if (SignMode== MODE_SIGNAL || (SignMode==MODE_TREND && ColorArray[index1]!=ColorIndex))

{

if (SoundON) Alert ( "BUY signal

Ask=" , Ask , "

Bid=" , Bid , "

currtime=" ,text, "

Symbol=" , Symbol (), " Period=" ,sPeriod);

if (EMailON) SendMail (SignalSirname+ ": BUY signal alert" , "BUY signal at Ask=" +sAsk+ ", Bid=" +sBid+ ", Date=" +text+ " Symbol=" + Symbol ()+ " Period=" +sPeriod);

if (PushON) SendNotification (SignalSirname+ ": BUY signal at Ask=" +sAsk+ ", Bid=" +sBid+ ", Date=" +text+ " Symbol=" + Symbol ()+ " Period=" +sPeriod);

}

else

{

if (SoundON) Alert ( "Up Trend signal

Ask=" , Ask , "

Bid=" , Bid , "

currtime=" ,text, "

Symbol=" , Symbol (), " Period=" ,sPeriod);

if (EMailON) SendMail (SignalSirname+ ": Up Trend signal alert" , "BUY signal at Ask=" +sAsk+ ", Bid=" +sBid+ ", Date=" +text+ " Symbol=" + Symbol ()+ " Period=" +sPeriod);

if (PushON) SendNotification (SignalSirname+ ": Up Trend signal at Ask=" +sAsk+ ", Bid=" +sBid+ ", Date=" +text+ " Symbol=" + Symbol ()+ " Period=" +sPeriod);

}

}





}







void SellSignal( string SignalSirname,

double &ColorArray[],

int ColorIndex,

const int Rates_total,

const int Prev_calculated,

const double & Close [],

const int &Spread[])

{



static uint counter= 0 ;

if (Rates_total!=Prev_calculated) counter= 0 ;



bool SellSignal= false ;

bool SeriesTest= ArrayGetAsSeries (ColorArray);

int index,index1;

if (SeriesTest)

{

index= int (NumberofBar);

index1=index+ 1 ;

}

else

{

index=Rates_total- int (NumberofBar)- 1 ;

index1=index- 1 ;

}



if (SignMode== MODE_SIGNAL )

{

if (ColorArray[index1]!=ColorIndex && ColorArray[index]==ColorIndex) SellSignal= true ;

}

else

{

if (ColorArray[index]==ColorIndex) SellSignal= true ;

}

if (SellSignal && counter<=NumberofAlerts)

{

counter++;

MqlDateTime tm;

TimeToStruct ( TimeCurrent (),tm);

string text= TimeToString ( TimeCurrent (), TIME_DATE )+ " " + string (tm.hour)+ ":" + string (tm.min);

SeriesTest= ArrayGetAsSeries ( Close );

if (SeriesTest) index= int (NumberofBar);

else index=Rates_total- int (NumberofBar)- 1 ;

double Ask = Close [index];

double Bid = Close [index];

SeriesTest= ArrayGetAsSeries (Spread);

if (SeriesTest) index= int (NumberofBar);

else index=Rates_total- int (NumberofBar)- 1 ;

Bid += _Point *Spread[index];

string sAsk= DoubleToString ( Ask , _Digits );

string sBid= DoubleToString ( Bid , _Digits );

string sPeriod=GetStringTimeframe( ChartPeriod ());

if (SignMode== MODE_SIGNAL || (SignMode==MODE_TREND && ColorArray[index1]!=ColorIndex))

{

if (SoundON) Alert ( "SELL signal

Ask=" , Ask , "

Bid=" , Bid , "

currtime=" ,text, "

Symbol=" , Symbol (), " Period=" ,sPeriod);

if (EMailON) SendMail (SignalSirname+ ": SELL signal alert" , "SELL signal at Ask=" +sAsk+ ", Bid=" +sBid+ ", Date=" +text+ " Symbol=" + Symbol ()+ " Period=" +sPeriod);

if (PushON) SendNotification (SignalSirname+ ": SELL signal at Ask=" +sAsk+ ", Bid=" +sBid+ ", Date=" +text+ " Symbol=" + Symbol ()+ " Period=" +sPeriod);

}

else

{

if (SoundON) Alert ( "Down trend signal

Ask=" , Ask , "

Bid=" , Bid , "

currtime=" ,text, "

Symbol=" , Symbol (), " Period=" ,sPeriod);

if (EMailON) SendMail (SignalSirname+ ": Down trend signal alert" , "SELL signal at Ask=" +sAsk+ ", Bid=" +sBid+ ", Date=" +text+ " Symbol=" + Symbol ()+ " Period=" +sPeriod);

if (PushON) SendNotification (SignalSirname+ ": Down trend signal at Ask=" +sAsk+ ", Bid=" +sBid+ ", Date=" +text+ " Symbol=" + Symbol ()+ " Period=" +sPeriod);

}

}



}







string GetStringTimeframe( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe)

{



return ( StringSubstr ( EnumToString (timeframe), 7 ,- 1 ));



} Added a couple of calls to BuySignal() and SellSignal() functions after the indicator calculation cycles in the OnCalculate() block



BuySignal( "ColorXdinMA_Alert" ,ColorXdinMA, 1 ,rates_total,prev_calculated,close,spread);

SellSignal( "ColorXdinMA_Alert" ,ColorXdinMA, 2 ,rates_total,prev_calculated,close,spread);



Where ColorXdinMA is the name of the color index buffer for storing indicator colors. Values 1 and 2 are the numbers of colors in this buffer, at which the moving average is ascending or descending, respectively.

It is assumed that the only one call to the BuySignal() and SellSignal() functions will be used in the OnCalculate() block of the indicator code.

The indicator uses the classes of SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".



Fig1. The ColorXdinMA_Alert indicator on the chart





Fig.2. The ColorXdinMA_Alert indicator. Generating alert for breakout signal