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RideAlligator - expert for MetaTrader 5

Warstein | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
4638
Rating:
(21)
Published:
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Author of the idea — Warsteinauthor of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn

Trading based on two indicators: iAlligator (Alligator).

Positions are opened only if there are no other positions opened.

Example of opening a Sell position:

RideAlligator Sell 


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17116

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