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Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
RideAlligator - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 4638
- Rating:
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- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author of the idea — Warstein, author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.
Trading based on two indicators: iAlligator (Alligator).
Positions are opened only if there are no other positions opened.
Example of opening a Sell position:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17116
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