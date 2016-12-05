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Indicators

Maksigen channels - 2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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There is already a version of maksigen channels for MetaTrader 5 (here : https://www.mql5.com/en/code/2073 ), but there are some minor issues, and there was some room for extending the indicator ...

In order to keep this useful indicator in current, it has been re-coded (to metatrader 5 ways) and in this version some issues with time limits, that the existing version had, are solved, and now it works correctly (time limits are as they should be). High and low values are - since time limits are solved, also correct. And, as a plus, this version looks much more like channels then the original version.


PS: to turn the channels display off, set the color for area 1 and area 2 to none


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