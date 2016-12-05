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Indicators

CCI - experiment extended - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
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CCI "experiment" with a few things added that can completely modify the way CCI is calculated.

This version can be :

  • adaptive (using VHF - vertical horizontal filter - for adapting)
  • or "regular" CCI (no adapting).

Prices can be filtered - using one of the 4 basic average types :

  • simple moving average
  • exponential moving average
  • smoothed moving average
  • linear weighted moving average

or "raw" (when there is no price smoothing prior to cci calculation).

There is a choice of :

  • floating levels
  • quantile levels
  • or no levels

 Coloring can be chosen :

  • based on outer levels
  • based on middle level
  • or based on cci slope

Indicator is made multi time frame and with alerts (that are synchronized with colors change) already


Maksigen channels - 2 Maksigen channels - 2

Maksigen channels - extended version.

Holt's double exponential smoothing Holt's double exponential smoothing

Holt's double exponential smoothing with linear forecasting

Recursive CCI Recursive CCI

Short description.

Holt's double exponential smoothing trend Holt's double exponential smoothing trend

Holt's double exponential smoothing - the trend component.