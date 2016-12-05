CCI "experiment" with a few things added that can completely modify the way CCI is calculated.



This version can be :

adaptive (using VHF - vertical horizontal filter - for adapting)



or "regular" CCI (no adapting).



Prices can be filtered - using one of the 4 basic average types :

simple moving average

exponential moving average

smoothed moving average

linear weighted moving average

or "raw" (when there is no price smoothing prior to cci calculation).



There is a choice of :



floating levels

quantile levels



or no levels

Coloring can be chosen :



based on outer levels



based on middle level

or based on cci slope

Indicator is made multi time frame and with alerts (that are synchronized with colors change) already



