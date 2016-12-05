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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
CCI - experiment extended - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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CCI "experiment" with a few things added that can completely modify the way CCI is calculated.
This version can be :
-
adaptive (using VHF - vertical horizontal filter - for adapting)
- or
"regular" CCI (no adapting).
Prices can be filtered - using one of the 4 basic average types :
- simple moving average
- exponential moving average
- smoothed moving average
- linear weighted moving average
or "raw" (when there is no price smoothing prior to cci calculation).
There is a choice of :
- floating levels
- quantile levels
- or no levels
Coloring can be chosen :
- based on outer levels
- based on middle level
- or based on cci slope
Indicator is made multi time frame and with alerts (that are synchronized with colors change) already
Maksigen channels - 2
Maksigen channels - extended version.Holt's double exponential smoothing
Holt's double exponential smoothing with linear forecasting
Recursive CCI
Short description.Holt's double exponential smoothing trend
Holt's double exponential smoothing - the trend component.