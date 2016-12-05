One more "experiment" using the CCI.

This indicator can calculate CCI of CCI of CCI of CCI ... up to "level" 25.



When level 1 (one) is used, it is the same as "regular" CCI. After that, CCI of CCI is calculated and so on (each new step uses previous step cci value instead of the price - it is calculating CCI of CCI instead of CCI of price). Levels are limited to 25 purely for practical reasons (the CCI becomes in-recognizable after some level, but it can easily be extended in the code to calculate CCI to any (reasonable) level.

The rest of the usual stuff is already included :



floating levels



or quantile levels.

Price smoothing/filtering - including the price smoothing methods. Coloring choices and alerts. Multi time frame ...

PS: higher levels of CCI recursion should be used with care. The recursive method is highly experimental and should be used as such - do not use it based on a first impression but please do the testing part thoroughly before any usage.

