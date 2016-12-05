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Recursive CCI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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One more "experiment" using the CCI.
This indicator can calculate CCI of CCI of CCI of CCI ... up to "level" 25.
When level 1 (one) is used, it is the same as "regular" CCI. After that, CCI of CCI is calculated and so on (each new step uses previous step cci value instead of the price - it is calculating CCI of CCI instead of CCI of price). Levels are limited to 25 purely for practical reasons (the CCI becomes in-recognizable after some level, but it can easily be extended in the code to calculate CCI to any (reasonable) level.
The rest of the usual
stuff is already included :
- floating levels
- or quantile levels.
Price smoothing/filtering - including the price smoothing methods. Coloring choices and alerts. Multi time frame ...
PS: higher levels of CCI recursion should be used with care. The recursive method is highly experimental and should be used as such - do not use it based on a first impression but please do the testing part thoroughly before any usage.
CCI - very extended version of the "experiment".Maksigen channels - 2
Maksigen channels - extended version.
Holt's double exponential smoothing - the trend component.Support ressitance - Barry (extended)
Support ressitance - Barry (extended version).