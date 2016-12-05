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Indicators

Recursive CCI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Published:
Recursive_CCI.mq5 (41.82 KB) view
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One more "experiment" using the CCI.

This indicator can calculate CCI of CCI of CCI of CCI ... up to "level" 25.

When level 1 (one) is used, it is the same as "regular" CCI. After that, CCI of CCI is calculated and so on (each new step uses previous step cci value instead of the price - it is calculating CCI of CCI instead of CCI of price). Levels are limited to 25 purely for practical reasons (the CCI becomes in-recognizable after some level, but it can easily be extended in the code to calculate CCI to any (reasonable) level.

The rest of the usual stuff is already included :

  • floating levels
  • or quantile levels. 

Price smoothing/filtering - including the price smoothing methods. Coloring choices and alerts. Multi time frame ...

PS: higher levels of CCI recursion should be used with care. The recursive method is highly experimental and should be used as such - do not use it based on a first impression but please do the testing part thoroughly before any usage.

CCI - experiment extended CCI - experiment extended

CCI - very extended version of the "experiment".

Maksigen channels - 2 Maksigen channels - 2

Maksigen channels - extended version.

Holt's double exponential smoothing trend Holt's double exponential smoothing trend

Holt's double exponential smoothing - the trend component.

Support ressitance - Barry (extended) Support ressitance - Barry (extended)

Support ressitance - Barry (extended version).