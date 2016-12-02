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Indicators

TicksVolume - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Alexey Viktorov | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Matthias De Paolis
Matthias De Paolis

Matthias De Paolis

1 code 2 topics 9 comments
Views:
10724
Rating:
(25)
Published:
Updated:
TicksVolume.mq5 (9.75 KB) view
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This is my translation of the code by Alexey Viktorov from MQL4 to MQL5. For those who work mainly on MQL5 it can be useful.

The indicator shows the price change in points and how many times there was a change for a selected period, unfortunately only from launch to stop.

No input parameters.

It can be used to determine the speed and/or acceleration of price changes. In the screenshot it can be seen that the Volume equals 44, the TickVolume indicator shows that the price increased in 27 ticks ("Tick up") and decreased in 17 ticks ("Tick down"). During this time, the price has increased by 53 points ("Pips up") and decreased by 9 points ("Pips down", in the fifth digit).

Very important, all mathematical operations with the values of the indicator must be carried out in absolute values.

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