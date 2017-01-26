Real author: Relaysim Comp.

The Expert Advisor which uses the AO and AC indicators in its operation, which were proposed by the Bill Williams.

The EA buys at green AO and AC, sells at red AO and AC. The market exit is performed when any of the indicators changes its color.

The signal is formed when a bar is closing.

The AO_HTF and AC_HTF indicators in the EA are intended only for a more convenient visualization of trends in the strategy tester, in other operation modes they are inactive.

Place AO_HTF.ex5 and AC_HTF.ex5 compiled files to the <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Originally this EA has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 25.12.2015.

Fig. 1. Examples of deals on the chart

Testing results for 2015 at EURUSD H4:





Fig. 2. Chart of testing results