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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Stochastic Three Periods - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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- Rating:
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Author of the idea — Rafael Maia de Amorim, author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.
Uses the iStochastic (Stochastic) indicator from three different timeframes.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16987
Stoch
Trades using the pending Sell Limit and Buy Limit orders. Removes all orders and closes positions at 23:59.LifeHack Balance Equity
The indicator displays the balance and equity of the trade account.
Exp_Zonal_Trading
The Expert Advisor which uses the AO and AC indicators in its operation, which were proposed by the Bill Williams.Bollinger Bands
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