Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Zonal Trading - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 16795
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The Expert Advisor which uses the AO and AC indicators in its operation, which were proposed by the Bill Williams.
The EA buys at green AO and AC, sells at red AO and AC. The market exit is performed when any of the indicators changes its color.
Operation algorithm
It is recommended to use the indicator on the H4 timeframe.
Input Parameters:
- Number of lots — number of order lots.
- Order's comment — order comment.
- Magic Number — EA's magic number.
Due to the simplicity of the algorithm the EA does not require complicated settings. The automatic lot calculation depending on the deposit can also be implemented.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14512
The Expert Advisor based on the RSI indicator. МА and martingale are added in the new version.SuperTake
The SuperTake implements the strategy of Martingale by Take Profit.
The indicator was developed to help analyze the interesting strategies, and also to practice and gain experience in analyzing the signals on history data in the selected strategy.Tick Chart
The presented indicator plots a fully-functional tick chart similar to the standard price charts, with the ability of the analysis using all the MetaTrader features.