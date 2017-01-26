CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

The MasterMind - expert for MetaTrader 5

CreativeSilence | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
8311
Rating:
(19)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Author of the idea — L.Bigger, author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.

The iStochastic (Stochastic) Oscillator, iWPR (Larry Williams' Percent Range) indicators are used.

Recommended period is M5. Test on EURUSD M5, from 2016.06.01 to 2016.11.18, initial deposit - 10000:

The MasterMind tester

It is recommended to disable output of comments on the chart during visual testing. The version for visual testing is shows:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| PRINT COMMENT FUNCTION                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void subPrintDetails()
  {
   return;
   string sComment   = "";
   string sp         = "----------------------------------------\n";
   string NL         = "\n";

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16995

Bollinger Bands Bollinger Bands

The Expert Advisor opens trades based on the Bollinger Bands indicator.

Exp_Zonal_Trading Exp_Zonal_Trading

The Expert Advisor which uses the AO and AC indicators in its operation, which were proposed by the Bill Williams.

Relation - Chart Builder Legacy Relation - Chart Builder Legacy

Indicator for building custom charts, which are based on user-defined formula.

PCA Synthetics - Recycle Legacy PCA Synthetics - Recycle Legacy

Indicator for automatic selection of the coefficients for every instrument in a pseudo-stationary portfolio, which tends to equilibrium at zero.