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The MasterMind - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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Author of the idea — L.Bigger, author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.
The iStochastic (Stochastic) Oscillator, iWPR (Larry Williams' Percent Range) indicators are used.
Recommended period is M5. Test on EURUSD M5, from 2016.06.01 to 2016.11.18, initial deposit - 10000:
It is recommended to disable output of comments on the chart during visual testing. The version for visual testing is shows:
//| PRINT COMMENT FUNCTION |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void subPrintDetails()
{
return;
string sComment = "";
string sp = "----------------------------------------\n";
string NL = "\n";
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16995
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