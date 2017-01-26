Author of the idea — L.Bigger, author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.

The iStochastic (Stochastic) Oscillator, iWPR (Larry Williams' Percent Range) indicators are used.

Recommended period is M5. Test on EURUSD M5, from 2016.06.01 to 2016.11.18, initial deposit - 10000:

It is recommended to disable output of comments on the chart during visual testing. The version for visual testing is shows: