CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Stoch - expert for MetaTrader 5

Collector | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
4961
Rating:
(17)
Published:
Updated:
Stoch.mq5 (12.82 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Author of the idea — Collector, author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.

Trades using the pending Sell Limit and Buy Limit orders. Removes all orders and closes positions at 23:59.

Calculation of prices for pending orders:

   double temp_h=iHigh(1);
   double temp_l=iLow(1);
   double temp_c=iClose(1);
   double H4,L4;
   H4 = (((temp_h - temp_l)*1.1) / 2.0) + temp_c;
   L4 = temp_c - ((temp_h - temp_l)*1.1) / 2.0;
//---
   if(db!=str1.day_of_week && s==0)
     {
      if(!m_trade.SellLimit(Lots,H4,Symbol(),
         H4+ExtStopLoss*Point(),
         H4-ExtTakeProfit*Point(),0,0,"H4"))
         GlobalVariableSet("SELLLIMIT",0);
      else
        {
         GlobalVariableSet("SELLLIMIT",1);
         GlobalVariableSet("DateS",str1.day_of_week);
        }
     }
//----
   if(db!=str1.day_of_week && b==0)
     {
      if(!m_trade.BuyLimit(Lots,L4,Symbol(),
         L4-ExtStopLoss*Point(),
         L4+ExtTakeProfit*Point(),0,0,"L4"))
         GlobalVariableSet("BUYLIMIT",0);
      else
        {
         GlobalVariableSet("BUYLIMIT",1);
         GlobalVariableSet("DateB",str1.day_of_week);
        }
     }

In this case, if there are pending orders or open positions at 23:59, the orders are deleted and the positions are closed:

   if(total_pos>0 && str1.hour==23 && str1.min==59)
      DeleteAllPositions();

   if(total_orders>0 && str1.hour==23 && str1.min==59)
      DeleteAllOrders();

It is recommended to use it on H1:

Stoch tester

 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16983

LifeHack Balance Equity LifeHack Balance Equity

The indicator displays the balance and equity of the trade account.

Exp_ColorZerolagMomentum_X2 Exp_ColorZerolagMomentum_X2

The Exp_ColorZerolagMomentum_X2 trend trading system based on the signals from two ColorZerolagMomentum indicators.

Stochastic Three Periods Stochastic Three Periods

Uses the iStochastic (Stochastic) indicator from three different timeframes.

Exp_Zonal_Trading Exp_Zonal_Trading

The Expert Advisor which uses the AO and AC indicators in its operation, which were proposed by the Bill Williams.