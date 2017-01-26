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Stoch - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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Author of the idea — Collector, author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.
Trades using the pending Sell Limit and Buy Limit orders. Removes all orders and closes positions at 23:59.
Calculation of prices for pending orders:
double temp_l=iLow(1);
double temp_c=iClose(1);
double H4,L4;
H4 = (((temp_h - temp_l)*1.1) / 2.0) + temp_c;
L4 = temp_c - ((temp_h - temp_l)*1.1) / 2.0;
//---
if(db!=str1.day_of_week && s==0)
{
if(!m_trade.SellLimit(Lots,H4,Symbol(),
H4+ExtStopLoss*Point(),
H4-ExtTakeProfit*Point(),0,0,"H4"))
GlobalVariableSet("SELLLIMIT",0);
else
{
GlobalVariableSet("SELLLIMIT",1);
GlobalVariableSet("DateS",str1.day_of_week);
}
}
//----
if(db!=str1.day_of_week && b==0)
{
if(!m_trade.BuyLimit(Lots,L4,Symbol(),
L4-ExtStopLoss*Point(),
L4+ExtTakeProfit*Point(),0,0,"L4"))
GlobalVariableSet("BUYLIMIT",0);
else
{
GlobalVariableSet("BUYLIMIT",1);
GlobalVariableSet("DateB",str1.day_of_week);
}
}
In this case, if there are pending orders or open positions at 23:59, the orders are deleted and the positions are closed:
DeleteAllPositions();
if(total_orders>0 && str1.hour==23 && str1.min==59)
DeleteAllOrders();
It is recommended to use it on H1:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16983
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