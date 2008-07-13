Watch how to download trading robots for free
EntropyMath - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Author: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/109556
The entropy is the measure of the disorder of the system.
One of the methods of calculation the entroy of random sample is used in the indicator.
The parameters of the setting NumBars is the width of the gap or, what is more habitual for a trader, the period of the indicator.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8240
