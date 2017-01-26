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Indicators

FGDI_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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FGDI.mq5 (38.47 KB) view
FGDI_HTF.mq5 (23.84 KB) view
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The FGDI indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;  // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled Fractal_RSI.mq5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig1. The FGDI_HTF indicator

Fig1. The FGDI_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16946

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