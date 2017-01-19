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Indicators

FGDI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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5568
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(23)
Published:
FGDI.mq5 (38.47 KB) view
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Real Author: jppoton@yahoo.com

Fractal Graph Dimension Indicator. The author's blog contains more information.

The original indicator was developed in the MQL4 language and published in the CodeBase on 21.01.2009.

Fig.1. FGDI indicator

Fig.1. FGDI indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16916

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