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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
FGDI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real Author: jppoton@yahoo.com
Fractal Graph Dimension Indicator. The author's blog contains more information.
The original indicator was developed in the MQL4 language and published in the CodeBase on 21.01.2009.
Fig.1. FGDI indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16916
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