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Exp_FisherTransform_X2 - expert for MetaTrader 5
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- Signals of the fast and slow trend match;
- Direction of the fast trend has changed.
Input parameters for the Expert Advisor:
//| Input parameters of the EA indicator |
//+-------------------------------------------------+
input string Trade="Trade management"; //+============== TRADE MANAGEMENT ==============+
input double MM=0.1; //Share of a deposit in a deal
input MarginMode MMMode=LOT; //lot value detection method
input uint StopLoss_=1000; //Stop Loss in points
input uint TakeProfit_=2000; //Take Profit in points
input string MustTrade="Trade permissions"; //+============== TRADE PERMISSION ==============+
input int Deviation_=10; //max. price deviation in points
input bool BuyPosOpen=true; //Permission to enter long position
input bool SellPosOpen=true; //Permission to enter short position
//+-------------------------------------------------+
//| Input parameters of the filter indicator |
//+-------------------------------------------------+
input string Filter="PARAMETERS FOR SLOW TREND"; //+============== PARAMETERS FOR SLOW TREND ==============+
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H6; //1 Chart period for the trend
input uint Length=10;// indicator smoothing ratio
input uint SignalBar=1; //bar index for getting an entry signal
input bool BuyPosClose=true; //Permission to exit long positions by trend
input bool SellPosClose=true; //Permission to exit short positions by trend
//+-------------------------------------------------+
//| Input parameters of the entry indicator |
//+-------------------------------------------------+
input string Input="ENTRY PARAMETERS"; //+=============== ENTRY PARAMETERS ===============+
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame_=PERIOD_M30; //2 Chart period for the entry
input uint Length_=10; // indicator period
input uint SignalBar_=1;//bar index for getting an entry signal
input bool BuyPosClose_=false; //Permission to exit long positions by signal
input bool SellPosClose_=false; //Permission to exit short positions by signal
//+-------------------------------------------------+
String parameters with text in the code of input parameters are only for better visualization of the input parametera window of the expert.
The FisherTransform_HTF indicators in the EA are intended only for a more convenient visualization of trends in the strategy tester, in other operation modes they are inactive.
Place FisherTransform.ex5 and FisherTransform_HTF.ex5 compiled files to the <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1. Examples of deals on the chart
Testing results for 2015 on EURUSD, slow trend on H4, entry by fast trend on M30:
Fig. 2. Chart of testing results
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16947
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