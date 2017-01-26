Real Author: Vladimir Khlystov

The simplest EA based on the fractal RSI. Sells at downward crossing of oscillator overbought level, buys at the upward crossing of oscillator oversold level. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is crossing of the level.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. Examples of deals on the chart

Testing results for 2015 on AUDUSD H1:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results