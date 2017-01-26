Real time indicator designed for scalping on FORTS.

The chart data is displayed in percentages.

Yellow line — change in buy/sell deals (in %)

Crimson line — change in volumes of buy/sell orders in the Depth of Market (в %)

Light blue line — change in the total number of buy/sell orders (in %)

The information strings display the maximum current volumes in the Depth of Market and their position.

Parameter

input uint Deals= 100 ;

changes the "sensitivity" of the deals indicator (yellow line).

Adjusts to each instrument individually.