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RT Scalper - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real time indicator designed for scalping on FORTS.
The chart data is displayed in percentages.
- Yellow line — change in buy/sell deals (in %)
- Crimson line — change in volumes of buy/sell orders in the Depth of Market (в %)
- Light blue line — change in the total number of buy/sell orders (in %)
The information strings display the maximum current volumes in the Depth of Market and their position.
Parameter
changes the "sensitivity" of the deals indicator (yellow line).
Adjusts to each instrument individually.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16948
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