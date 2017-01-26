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Indicators

RT Scalper - indicator for MetaTrader 5

prostotrader
prostotrader

prostotrader

5 codes 152 topics 5838 comments
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Published:
RT_Scalper.mq5 (20.92 KB) view
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Real time indicator designed for scalping on FORTS.

The chart data is displayed in percentages.

  • Yellow line — change in buy/sell deals (in %)
  • Crimson line — change in volumes of buy/sell orders in the Depth of Market (в %)
  • Light blue line — change in the total number of buy/sell orders (in %)

The information strings display the maximum current volumes in the Depth of Market and their position.

Parameter

input uint Deals=100; //Deals threshold

changes the "sensitivity" of the deals indicator (yellow line).

Adjusts to each instrument individually.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16948

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