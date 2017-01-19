The entire chain: Candels High Open indicator, Expert Advisor based on the CandelsHighOpen signal module.

The SignalCandelsHighOpen module of trading signals assumes that the Candels High Open custom indicator has already been compiled and placed to \MQL5\Indicators\. This path is specified in the module of the next code block:







bool CSignalCHO::CreateCandelsHighOpen(CIndicators *indicators)

{



if (indicators== NULL ) return ( false );



if (!indicators.Add( GetPointer (m_SignalCHO)))

{

printf ( __FUNCTION__ + ": failed to add CandelsHighOpen object" );

return ( false );

}



MqlParam parameters[ 2 ];



parameters[ 0 ].type= TYPE_STRING ;

parameters[ 0 ].string_value= "Candels High Open.ex5" ;

parameters[ 1 ].type= TYPE_INT ;

parameters[ 1 ].integer_value=m_reverse_signals;



if (!m_SignalCHO.Create(m_symbol.Name(),m_period, IND_CUSTOM , 2 ,parameters))

{

printf ( __FUNCTION__ + ": failed to initialize CandelsHighOpen object" );

return ( false );

}



if (!m_SignalCHO.NumBuffers( 1 )) return ( false );



return ( true );

}

If the indicator is placed to another folder, like \MQL5\Indicators\Examples\, the path to the indicator is as follows:

parameters[ 0 ].string_value= "Examples\\Candels High Open.ex5" ;

Buy and sell signals:

Since the Candels High Open indicator contains only three values in its buffer:

"+1" - buy signal

"0" - no signal

and "-1" - sell signal

The trading signals module does the same:







int CSignalCHO::LongCondition()

{

int signal= 0 ;



int idx=StartIndex();



double ind_value=Signal(idx);



if (ind_value> 0.0 )

{

signal= 100 ;

}



return (signal);

}







int CSignalCHO::ShortCondition()

{

int signal= 0 ;



int idx=StartIndex();



double ind_value=Signal(idx);



if (ind_value< 0.0 )

{

signal= 100 ;

}



return (signal);

}

When generating an EA via the MQL5 Wizard, search for the signal module with the "Analyzing High and Open of the last three bars" description: