CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Libraries

SignalCandelsHighOpen - library for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5325
Rating:
(16)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\Expert\MySig\
SignalCandelsHighOpen.mqh (14.71 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The entire chain: Candels High Open indicator, Expert Advisor based on the CandelsHighOpen signal module. 

The SignalCandelsHighOpen module of trading signals assumes that the Candels High Open custom indicator has already been compiled and placed to \MQL5\Indicators\. This path is specified in the module of the next code block:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the "Candels High Open" indicator                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CSignalCHO::CreateCandelsHighOpen(CIndicators *indicators)
  {
//--- pointer check
   if(indicators==NULL) return(false);
//--- add the object to the collection
   if(!indicators.Add(GetPointer(m_SignalCHO)))
     {
      printf(__FUNCTION__+": failed to add CandelsHighOpen object");
      return(false);
     }
//--- set Candels High Open indicator parameters
   MqlParam parameters[2];
//---
   parameters[0].type=TYPE_STRING;
   parameters[0].string_value="Candels High Open.ex5";
   parameters[1].type=TYPE_INT;
   parameters[1].integer_value=m_reverse_signals;  // reverse
//--- object initialization  
   if(!m_SignalCHO.Create(m_symbol.Name(),m_period,IND_CUSTOM,2,parameters))
     {
      printf(__FUNCTION__+": failed to initialize CandelsHighOpen object");
      return(false);
     }
//--- number of buffers
   if(!m_SignalCHO.NumBuffers(1)) return(false);
//--- reaching this string means the function is executed successfully - return 'true'
   return(true);
  }

If the indicator is placed to another folder, like \MQL5\Indicators\Examples\, the path to the indicator is as follows:

   parameters[0].string_value="Examples\\Candels High Open.ex5";

Buy and sell signals:

Since the Candels High Open indicator contains only three values in its buffer:

  • "+1" - buy signal
  • "0" - no signal
  • and "-1" - sell signal
The trading signals module does the same:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the buy signal power                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CSignalCHO::LongCondition()
  {
   int signal=0;
//--- for working by ticks idx=0, for working by complete bars idx=1
   int idx=StartIndex();
//--- signal values on the last complete bar
   double ind_value=Signal(idx);
//---
   if(ind_value>0.0)
     {
      signal=100; // a buy signal is present
     }
//--- return the signal value
   return(signal);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return a sell signal power                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CSignalCHO::ShortCondition()
  {
   int signal=0;
//--- for working by ticks idx=0, for working by complete bars idx=1
   int idx=StartIndex();
//--- signal values on the last complete bar
   double ind_value=Signal(idx);
//---
   if(ind_value<0.0)
     {
      signal=100; // a sell signal is present
     }
//--- return the signal value
   return(signal);
  }

When generating an EA via the MQL5 Wizard, search for the signal module with the "Analyzing High and Open of the last three bars" description:

SignalCandelsHighOpen

 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16861

Candels High Open Candels High Open

Candels High Open indicator analyzes High and Open of the last three bars.

Zigzag2_R_Color_Arrows_HTF Zigzag2_R_Color_Arrows_HTF

The Zigzag2_R_Color indicator with the timeframe selection option in the input parameters and display of values as fractal labels.

CandelsHighOpen CandelsHighOpen

CandelsHighOpen Expert Advisor is based on the Candels High Open indicator trading signals module. The EA features trading market and pending orders, as well as trailing stop based on Parabolic SAR.

Original Turtle Rules Trader Original Turtle Rules Trader

Original Turtle Rule Trader Expert Advisor implements a trading system described in the book "The Original Turtle Trading Rules". The EA code implements the visual display of the three Donchian channels, money management, opening and adding trades and moving stop levels.