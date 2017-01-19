Original Turtle Rules Trader EA implements a trading system described in the book "The Original Turtle Trading Rules".

According to the description given in the book, the famous Turtle Trader system consists of the following components:

Selecting the size of a trading position depending on the current market volatility.

Entering the market after the fast or slow Donchian channel breakout.

Skipping the second signal following the first successful breakout.

Adding new positions.

Placing and moving stop orders.

Exiting positions.

In full compliance with the description,

the system automatically tracks the current market volatility and calculates the optimal trading lot - unit;

the algorithm visualizes three Donchian channels on the chart: System 1 and System 2 channels, as well as the fast channel for exiting a position;

the EA skips the channel breakout (regardless of its outcome) if a successful trading signal was implemented before that;

the algorithm tracks a trade, closes a position after the fast channel breakout or adds positions after specified volatility intervals;

the EA sets and moves stops.

Instead of closing trades after the fast channel breakout, the algorithm can use the Parabolic SAR system or simply set a take profit.

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