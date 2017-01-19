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CandelsHighOpen - expert for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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The entire chain: Candels High Open indicator, SignalCandelsHighOpen indicator signals module.

CandelsHighOpen Expert Advisor is based on the Candels High Open indicator trading signals module. The EA has been generated by the MQL5 wizard. The EA features trading market and pending orders, as well as trailing stop based on Parabolic SAR.

For compilation, the EA needs the SignalCandelsHighOpen trading signals module and the Candels High Open indicator.

CandelsHighOpen EA has been launched in the "Every tick based on real ticks" mode on AUDUSD H1 from 2016.01.01 to 2016.11.06 with the initial deposit of 10 000. "Reverse signals"=false has been used in the first pass.

CandelsHighOpen False

while "Reverse signals"=true has been used in the second one:

CandelsHighOpen True

All EA parameters have been set to their default values, no optimization has been performed.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16863

SignalCandelsHighOpen SignalCandelsHighOpen

Module of trading signals of the "Candels High Open" custom indicator for analyzing High and Open of the last three bars.

Candels High Open Candels High Open

Candels High Open indicator analyzes High and Open of the last three bars.

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