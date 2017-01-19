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Candels High Open - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The entire chain: SignalCandelsHighOpen indicator signal module, the EA based on the signals module — CandelsHighOpen.
If the last three bars (the zero bar is not considered) are rising:
high[i+3]>high[i+4] && open[i+1]>open[i+2] &&
open[i+2]>open[i+3] && open[i+3]>open[i+4])
means the indicator generates the "+1" signal.
If the last three bars (the zero bar is not considered) are falling:
high[i+3]<high[i+4] && open[i+1]<open[i+2] &&
open[i+2]<open[i+3] && open[i+3]<open[i+4])
means the indicator generates the "-1" signal.
If the last three bars (the zero bar is not considered) are neither rising nor falling, the signal is "0".
At the same time, the indicator has the Reverse signals parameter — false/true values change the signal sign:
The module of trading signals based on Candels High Open is to be created in the near future (find out more on creating trading signal modules in the article "Create Your Own Trading Robot in 6 Steps!"). An Expert Advisor can be generated afterwards in MQL5 Wizard based on the trading signal module.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16858
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