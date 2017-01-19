The Zigzag2_R_Color indicator with the timeframe selection option in the input parameters and display of values as fractal labels:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame= PERIOD_H4 ;

To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled Zigzag2_R_Color.mq5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. Zigzag2_R_Color_Arrows_HTF indicator