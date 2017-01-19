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Zigzag2_R_Color_Arrows_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The Zigzag2_R_Color indicator with the timeframe selection option in the input parameters and display of values as fractal labels:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled Zigzag2_R_Color.mq5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. Zigzag2_R_Color_Arrows_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16857
Candels High Open
Candels High Open indicator analyzes High and Open of the last three bars.SignalCandelsHighOpen
Module of trading signals of the "Candels High Open" custom indicator for analyzing High and Open of the last three bars.