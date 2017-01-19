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Exp_MFI - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Real Author: Khlystov Vladimir
The simplest Expert Advisor based on MFI. Sells at a downward crossing of an oscillator overbought level, buys at an upward crossing of an oscillator oversold level. The entry signal is formed when a bar is closing if the level is crossed.
Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart
Testing results for 2015 on AUDUSD H6:
Fig. 2. Testing results chart
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16856
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