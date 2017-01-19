Author of the idea — Collector, MQL5 code author — barabashkakvn.

Analyzing crossing of the two iMAs on a zero bar. I have added the "Reverse" parameter, which changes the logics of the signal direction after crossing of the two iMAs.

Testing on EURUSD, M15, from 20116.01.16 to 2016.11.04, initial deposit 3000:



