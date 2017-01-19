Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
EMA CROSS - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 12897
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author of the idea — Collector, MQL5 code author — barabashkakvn.
Analyzing crossing of the two iMAs on a zero bar. I have added the "Reverse" parameter, which changes the logics of the signal direction after crossing of the two iMAs.
Testing on EURUSD, M15, from 20116.01.16 to 2016.11.04, initial deposit 3000:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16849
Waddah_Attar_Trend_Alert
Waddah_Attar_Trend indicator features alerts, emails and push notifications.Exp_ReOpenPositions
The Expert Advisor increases the volume of an open position if profit in points from the last trade increases a threshold fixed in the EA inputs.