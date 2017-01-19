CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

EMA CROSS - expert for MetaTrader 5

Collector | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
12897
Rating:
(35)
Published:
EMA_CROSS.mq5 (9.94 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Author of the idea — Collector, MQL5 code author — barabashkakvn.

Analyzing crossing of the two iMAs on a zero bar. I have added the "Reverse" parameter, which changes the logics of the signal direction after crossing of the two iMAs.

Testing on EURUSD, M15, from 20116.01.16 to 2016.11.04, initial deposit 3000:

EMA_CROSS tester

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16849

Waddah_Attar_Trend_Alert Waddah_Attar_Trend_Alert

Waddah_Attar_Trend indicator features alerts, emails and push notifications.

Exp_ReOpenPositions Exp_ReOpenPositions

The Expert Advisor increases the volume of an open position if profit in points from the last trade increases a threshold fixed in the EA inputs.

Fibo iSAR Fibo iSAR

The Expert Advisor uses Fibo levels and iSAR indicator - Parabolic Stop and Reverse system. Trading is performed using BuyLimit and SellLimit orders.

Exp_RSI Exp_RSI

The simplest Expert Advisor based on RSI.