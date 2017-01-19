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Fibo iSAR - expert for MetaTrader 5

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Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
8187
Rating:
(20)
Published:
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Fibo iSAR.mq5 (35.72 KB) view
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Author of the idea — Yuri, mq5 code author — barabashkakvn.

The EA compares the current price location with the readings of the two indicators (SAR("Step Fast_SAR","Maximum Fast_SAR") and SAR("Step Slow_SAR","Maximum Slow_SAR")). 

Buy signal:

Fibo iSAR Buy

Sell signal:

Fibo iSAR Sell

Pending order prices are calculated by Fibo levels "Fibo Entrance Level" and "Fibo Profit Level" in the ScalpParabolicPattern() code block.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16851

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