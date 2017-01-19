Author of the idea — Yuri, mq5 code author — barabashkakvn.

The EA compares the current price location with the readings of the two indicators (SAR("Step Fast_SAR","Maximum Fast_SAR") and SAR("Step Slow_SAR","Maximum Slow_SAR")).





Buy signal:





Sell signal:





Pending order prices are calculated by Fibo levels "Fibo Entrance Level" and "Fibo Profit Level" in the ScalpParabolicPattern() code block.