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let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Fibo iSAR - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 8187
- Rating:
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- Published:
- Updated:
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Author of the idea — Yuri, mq5 code author — barabashkakvn.
The EA compares the current price location with the readings of the two indicators (SAR("Step Fast_SAR","Maximum Fast_SAR") and SAR("Step Slow_SAR","Maximum Slow_SAR")).
Buy signal:
Sell signal:
Pending order prices are calculated by Fibo levels "Fibo Entrance Level" and "Fibo Profit Level" in the ScalpParabolicPattern() code block.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16851
EMA CROSS
Crossing of the two iMAs.Waddah_Attar_Trend_Alert
Waddah_Attar_Trend indicator features alerts, emails and push notifications.