The Expert Advisor increases the volume of an open position if profit in points from the last trade increases a threshold fixed in the EA inputs.

The data on addings are stored in a string comment to a position in the following format: number of addings/last trade price/last trade volume.

Trades are made when a new bar appears.







input double MM= 0.1 ;

input MarginMode MMMode=LOT;

input uint OldProfit= 300 ;

input uint PosTotal= 10 ;

input uint StopLoss_= 1000 ;

input uint TakeProfit_= 2000 ;

input int Deviation_= 10 ;



Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart

