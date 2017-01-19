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Waddah_Attar_Trend_Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real Author: Eng. Waddah Attar
Waddah_Attar_Trend indicator features alerts, emails and push notifications.
The following changes have been made to the indicator code in order to implement the alerts, email messages and push notifications:
- Introduced new input parameters
//---- Inputs for alerts input uint NumberofBar=1; //Bar number for the signal input bool SoundON=true; //Enable alerts input uint NumberofAlerts=2; //Number of alerts input bool EMailON=false; //Enable mailing the signal input bool PushON=false; //Enable sending the signal to mobile devices
- Added three new functions to the end of the indicator code: BuySignal(), SellSignal() and GetStringTimeframe() //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Buy signal function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void BuySignal(string SignalSirname,// text of the indicator name for email and push messages
double &ColorArray[],// color index buffer
int ColorIndex,// color index in the color index buffer for generating a signal
const int Rates_total, // current number of bars
const int Prev_calculated, // number of bars on the previous tick
const double &Close[], // close price
const int &Spread[]) // spread
{
//---
static uint counter=0;
if(Rates_total!=Prev_calculated) counter=0;
bool BuySignal=false;
bool SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(ColorArray);
int index,index1;
if(SeriesTest)
{
index=int(NumberofBar);
index1=index+1;
}
else
{
index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1;
index1=index-1;
}
if(ColorArray[index1]!=ColorIndex && ColorArray[index]==ColorIndex) BuySignal=true;
if(BuySignal && counter<=NumberofAlerts)
{
counter++;
MqlDateTime tm;
TimeToStruct(TimeCurrent(),tm);
string text=TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE)+" "+string(tm.hour)+":"+string(tm.min);
SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(Close);
if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar);
else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1;
double Ask=Close[index];
double Bid=Close[index];
SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(Spread);
if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar);
else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1;
Bid+=_Point*Spread[index];
string sAsk=DoubleToString(Ask,_Digits);
string sBid=DoubleToString(Bid,_Digits);
string sPeriod=GetStringTimeframe(ChartPeriod());
if(SoundON) Alert("BUY signal \n Ask=",Ask,"\n Bid=",Bid,"\n currtime=",text,"\n Symbol=",Symbol()," Period=",sPeriod);
if(EMailON) SendMail(SignalSirname+": BUY signal alert","BUY signal at Ask="+sAsk+", Bid="+sBid+", Date="+text+" Symbol="+Symbol()+" Period="+sPeriod);
if(PushON) SendNotification(SignalSirname+": BUY signal at Ask="+sAsk+", Bid="+sBid+", Date="+text+" Symbol="+Symbol()+" Period="+sPeriod);
}
//---
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Sell signal function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void SellSignal(string SignalSirname, // text of the indicator name for email and push messages
double &ColorArray[], // color index buffer
int ColorIndex, // color index in the color index buffer for generating a signal
const int Rates_total, // current number of bars
const int Prev_calculated, // number of bars on the previous tick
const double &Close[], // close price
const int &Spread[]) // spread
{
//---
static uint counter=0;
if(Rates_total!=Prev_calculated) counter=0;
bool SellSignal=false;
bool SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(ColorArray);
int index,index1;
if(SeriesTest)
{
index=int(NumberofBar);
index1=index+1;
}
else
{
index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1;
index1=index-1;
}
if(ColorArray[index1]!=ColorIndex && ColorArray[index]==ColorIndex) SellSignal=true;
if(SellSignal && counter<=NumberofAlerts)
{
counter++;
MqlDateTime tm;
TimeToStruct(TimeCurrent(),tm);
string text=TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE)+" "+string(tm.hour)+":"+string(tm.min);
SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(Close);
if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar);
else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1;
double Ask=Close[index];
double Bid=Close[index];
SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(Spread);
if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar);
else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1;
Bid+=_Point*Spread[index];
string sAsk=DoubleToString(Ask,_Digits);
string sBid=DoubleToString(Bid,_Digits);
string sPeriod=GetStringTimeframe(ChartPeriod());
if(SoundON) Alert("SELL signal \n Ask=",Ask,"\n Bid=",Bid,"\n currtime=",text,"\n Symbol=",Symbol()," Period=",sPeriod);
if(EMailON) SendMail(SignalSirname+": SELL signal alert","SELL signal at Ask="+sAsk+", Bid="+sBid+", Date="+text+" Symbol="+Symbol()+" Period="+sPeriod);
if(PushON) SendNotification(SignalSirname+": SELL signal at Ask="+sAsk+", Bid="+sBid+", Date="+text+" Symbol="+Symbol()+" Period="+sPeriod);
}
//---
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Getting a timeframe as a string |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string GetStringTimeframe(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe)
{
//----
return(StringSubstr(EnumToString(timeframe),7,-1));
//----
}
- Added a couple of calls to BuySignal() and SellSignal() functions after the indicator calculation cycles in the OnCalculate() block //---
BuySignal("Waddah_Attar_Trend_Alert",ColorIndBuffer,0,rates_total,prev_calculated,close,spread);
SellSignal("Waddah_Attar_Trend_Alert",ColorIndBuffer,1,rates_total,prev_calculated,close,spread);
//---
where ColorIndBuffer is a name of a color index buffer for storing a line color as an index, while 0 and 1 are the numbers of colors in the color index buffer.
It is assumed that the only one call to the BuySignal() and SellSignal() functions will be used in the OnCalculate() block of the indicator code.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig.1. Waddah_Attar_Trend_Alert indicator on the chart
Fig.2. Waddah_Attar_Trend_Alert indicator. Generating alerts
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16832
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