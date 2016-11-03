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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
TTM Waves Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This is an combination of 3 separate indicators: TTM wave A, TTM wave B and TTM wave C. The only difference between the 3 is in the parameters and that is why I made just new version.
The parameters for waves A,B and C are the following :
- TTM wave A : 8,13,25
- TTM wave B : 34,45,53
- TTM wave C : 50,60,60
In this variable using gradient of colors.
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