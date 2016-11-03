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Indicators

TTM Waves Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Published:
ttm_waves.mq5 (5.36 KB) view
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This is an combination of 3 separate indicators: TTM wave A, TTM wave B and TTM wave C. The only difference between the 3 is in the parameters and that is why I made just new version.

The parameters for waves A,B and C are the following :

  • TTM wave A : 8,13,25  
  • TTM wave B : 34,45,53
  • TTM wave C : 50,60,60

In this variable using gradient of colors.

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