This is an combination of 3 separate indicators: TTM wave A, TTM wave B and TTM wave C. The only difference between the 3 is in the parameters and that is why I made just new version.

The parameters for waves A,B and C are the following :

TTM wave A : 8,13,25

TTM wave B : 34,45,53

TTM wave C : 50,60,60

In this variable using gradient of colors.