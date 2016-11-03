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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
RSI of MACD double - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This is a MetaTrader 5 version of RSI of MACD double. Values are shifted
by -50 in order to have additional cross over a such zero line. It
would in original be value 50 of the RSI. It can help a bit more to
additionally identify a state of the trend.
TTM Waves, v. 2.0
One more version that draws the parts when the slope is in accordance with trend.TTM Waves Indicator
This is an combination of 3 separate indicators: TTM wave A, TTM wave B and TTM wave C.
Normalized Velocity
The normalizing velocity, using by default a gradient coloring.Normalized MACD
This version is an attempt to normalize MACD in known bounds