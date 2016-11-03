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Indicators

RSI of MACD double - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

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This is a MetaTrader 5 version of RSI of MACD double. Values are shifted by -50 in order to have additional cross over a such zero line. It would in original be value 50 of the RSI. It can help a bit more to additionally identify a state of the trend.



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One more version that draws the parts when the slope is in accordance with trend.

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The normalizing velocity, using by default a gradient coloring.

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