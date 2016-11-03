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Indicators

Double Smooothed EMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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It is the double smoothed EMA. Its name resembles to double ema (DEMA), but is calculated differently than the DEMA (so it is a kind of "DEMA with a twist"). Double smooth ema is obviously much faster than EMA or DEMA and still remains smooth enough to my liking. As simple as it is, it seems to give some nice results.

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