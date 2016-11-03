Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Double Smooothed EMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 8695
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
It is the double smoothed EMA. Its name resembles to double ema (DEMA), but is calculated differently than the DEMA (so it is a kind of "DEMA with a twist"). Double smooth ema is obviously much faster than EMA or DEMA and still remains smooth enough to my liking. As simple as it is, it seems to give some nice results.
This is gradient version of double smoothed EMA indicator.
RSX Variation
This version of RSX allows you to use instead any momentum length.Tushar Chande's DMI
Dynamic Momentum Index
Guppy MMA of Double Smoothed Ema
This version is using double smoothed ema, not some regular moving average.TTM Waves Indicator
This is an combination of 3 separate indicators: TTM wave A, TTM wave B and TTM wave C.