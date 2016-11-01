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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
T3 Velocity - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Velocity is a smoother momentum according to Mark Jurik. In the original velocity Jurik does not use JMA (as some versions are adding JMA to it) but has a very specific way of calculating.
As it can be seen the T3 version is very smooth even without using additional smoothing (that is one of the reasons why some versions added JMA smoothing to it — to make it smoother than the original, but regardless how good the JMA is it means adding lag too. No lag adding in T3 version).
As it can be seen the T3 version is very smooth even without using additional smoothing (that is one of the reasons why some versions added JMA smoothing to it — to make it smoother than the original, but regardless how good the JMA is it means adding lag too. No lag adding in T3 version).
One of the advantages of T3 velocity: you can control the "speed" of it with simply changing the Hot field.
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