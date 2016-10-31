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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Jurik Velocity - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Metatrader 5 version of Jurik velocity ("smoother moment"). Additional choice of prices added (the heiken ashi variation of prices).
Averages MTF V2
Averages indicator, which contains 18 types of averages available.Volume Weighted Wilder's DMI
This is a volume weighted Wilder's DMI (the real ADX).
Swing Line
Ron Black's swing line indicator for MetaTrader 5 version.T3 Velocity
The T3 version of Velocity