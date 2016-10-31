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Indicators

Jurik Velocity - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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velocity.mq5 (6.07 KB) view
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Metatrader 5 version of Jurik velocity ("smoother moment"). Additional choice of prices added (the heiken ashi variation of prices).



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