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Indicators

Swing Line - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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swing_line.mq5 (3.33 KB) view
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Ron Black's swing line indicator for MetaTrader 5 version.

This indicator does not have any parameters so I think that there is no need to explain how it should be used (except that I would like to add my personal opinion that it should not be used on lower time frames: using it on time frame starting from 1 hour, in my opinion gives better results).




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