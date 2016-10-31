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Interesting script?
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let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Swing Line - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Ron Black's swing line indicator for MetaTrader 5 version.
This indicator does not have any parameters so I think that there is no need to explain how it should be used (except that I would like to add my personal opinion that it should not be used on lower time frames: using it on time frame starting from 1 hour, in my opinion gives better results).
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