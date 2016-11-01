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CCI Averages Pre-Filtered - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The only thing that bothers me is its "roughness" or "being nervous".
It jumps in a sudden changes very quickly and sometimes it simply
limits its usefulness. Traditional ways of smoothing are simply not good
enough for one simple reason: the peaks so characteristic to CCI are
lost with any kind of smoothing (and I mean any kind).
The idea of this one is not to smooth the result, but to filter the
price first and then to use those prices in CCI calculation. And,
considering everything, results are surprisingly good.
This is the CCI pre-filtered indicator with an addition of 18 possible types of averages that can be used for pre-filtering.
Added the filled array for overbought and oversold zones.T3 Velocity
The T3 version of Velocity
RSI that is intended to be used as a filter.Draw Psy Levels
Draws equidistant horizontal lines.