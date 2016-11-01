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Indicators

CCI Averages Pre-Filtered - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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CCI is without any doubt a useful indicator.

The only thing that bothers me is its "roughness" or "being nervous". It jumps in a sudden changes very quickly and sometimes it simply limits its usefulness. Traditional ways of smoothing are simply not good enough for one simple reason: the peaks so characteristic to CCI are lost with any kind of smoothing (and I mean any kind).

The idea of this one is not to smooth the result, but to filter the price first and then to use those prices in CCI calculation. And, considering everything, results are surprisingly good.

This is the CCI pre-filtered indicator with an addition of 18 possible types of averages that can be used for pre-filtering.




RSI Floating Levels RSI Floating Levels

Added the filled array for overbought and oversold zones.

T3 Velocity T3 Velocity

The T3 version of Velocity

RSI Filter RSI Filter

RSI that is intended to be used as a filter.

Draw Psy Levels Draw Psy Levels

Draws equidistant horizontal lines.