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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Spearman Rank Autocorrelation - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The "auto" addition is because this indicator in fact does that: shows a correlation to itself. So it is an auto-correlation version of Spearman rank indicator. Added Zones (for easier spotting of upper or lower level crossing) as well as the usual Heiken Ashi choices of prices. Here is an example with Heiken Ashi average (ha open+ha close+ha high+ha low/4) price used in calculation.
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