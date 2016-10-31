CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Spearman Rank Autocorrelation - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
9446
Rating:
(25)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The "auto" addition is because this indicator in fact does that: shows a correlation to itself. So it is an auto-correlation version of Spearman rank indicator. Added Zones (for easier spotting of upper or lower level crossing) as well as the usual Heiken Ashi choices of prices. Here is an example with Heiken Ashi average (ha open+ha close+ha high+ha low/4) price used in calculation.



Keltner Channel Keltner Channel

Keltner channel with some additional options

Leader of the MACD Leader of the MACD

This is the Leader of the MACD as described by Giorgos E. Siligardos.

Parabolic SAR Parabolic SAR

Parabolic SAR that avoids some of the problems of existing PSAR-indicators and calculates the values correctly.

Keltner Channel Oscillator Keltner Channel Oscillator

The widely known Keltner Chsnnel Oscillator in the new visual version .