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Indicators

Leader of the MACD - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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This is the Leader of the MACD as described by Giorgos E. Siligardos. In short, in this indicator there are 2 indicators in 1. There are a regular MACD (which is drawn as lines (colored line is a regular MACD and dotted line is signal)) and the "Leader MACD" indicator (which is drawn as shaded areas).

Using shaded areas gives us a clearer view of the 2 indicators and a much easier way of reading the 2 (which was not the case with MetaTrader 4 version — it was very hard to read the whole thing).

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