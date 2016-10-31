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Leader of the MACD - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This is the Leader of the MACD as described by Giorgos E. Siligardos. In short, in this indicator there are 2 indicators in 1. There are a regular MACD (which is drawn as lines (colored line is a regular MACD and dotted line is signal)) and the "Leader MACD" indicator (which is drawn as shaded areas).
Using shaded areas gives us a clearer view of the 2 indicators and a much easier way of reading the 2 (which was not the case with MetaTrader 4 version — it was very hard to read the whole thing).
There are some additions in this indicator compared with MetaTrader 4-version.Averages MTF
A version that adds some averages not supported by built in standard types to the collection of averages in one single file.
Keltner channel with some additional optionsSpearman Rank Autocorrelation
This is an auto-correlation version of Spearman rank indicator.