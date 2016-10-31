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Indicators

Keltner Channel Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Keltner channel made in a form of an oscillator in order to make it easier to monitor channel breakouts than on the original Keltner channel on-chart representation.

This indicator is already a mtf version too.



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