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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Keltner Channel Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Keltner channel made in a form of an oscillator in order to make it easier to monitor channel breakouts than on the original Keltner channel on-chart representation.
This indicator is already a mtf version too.
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