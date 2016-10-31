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Indicators

Parabolic SAR - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Parabolic SAR that avoids some of the problems (issues) of existing parabolic SAR indicators and calculates the values correctly. It is made to show two colors in order to make it easier to determine the current PSAR trend, and, unlike the original PSAR, it allows you to chose prices different than high and low for its calculation.



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