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Indicators

Keltner Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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In the original Keltner channel used simple moving average (SMA) and it uses ranges for bands calculation (not average true range, but average range).

Here are added the most commonly used EMA calculation for middle line too. Additional options are: if you wish to see the middle line or not, if you wish to see bars colored on slope (bars or candles) additional Heiken Ashi prices, and some more.



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