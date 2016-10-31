In this indicator there are some additions that do not exist in the MetaTrader 4-version. Prices have now all the Heiken Ashi equivalents of regular prices (so if there is close there is Heiken ashi close too and so on ) as well as one additional that is kept in order to have same values as the original indicator: Heiken ashi average which is calculated as (ha open+ha close+ha high+ha low)/4. Display can be adjusted to bars or candles and also one can choose if lines are visible or not.

It is a multi time frame with alerts indicator too, so, more or less, it covers all the basic needs of an indicator.