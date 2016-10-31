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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Averages MTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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A version that adds some averages not supported by built in standard types to the collection of averages in one single file.
This version has the following features in it:
- Simple moving average
- Exponential moving average
- Smoothed moving average
- Linear weighted moving average
- Linear regression value
- Triangular moving average
- Sine weighted moving average
- Hull moving average
- T3 moving average
- Quantiles
DT Oscillator
It is a DT oscillator as described by Robert Miner with some additional features.Step Stochastic
The upgraded version of Stochastic without repainting.
Zerolag Tema Bars
There are some additions in this indicator compared with MetaTrader 4-version.Leader of the MACD
This is the Leader of the MACD as described by Giorgos E. Siligardos.