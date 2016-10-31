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Indicators

Averages MTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
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A version that adds some averages not supported by built in standard types to the collection of averages in one single file.

This version has the following features in it:

  • Simple moving average
  • Exponential moving average
  • Smoothed moving average
  • Linear weighted moving average
  • Linear regression value
  • Triangular moving average
  • Sine weighted moving average
  • Hull moving average
  • T3 moving average
  • Quantiles


DT Oscillator DT Oscillator

It is a DT oscillator as described by Robert Miner with some additional features.

Step Stochastic Step Stochastic

The upgraded version of Stochastic without repainting.

Zerolag Tema Bars Zerolag Tema Bars

There are some additions in this indicator compared with MetaTrader 4-version.

Leader of the MACD Leader of the MACD

This is the Leader of the MACD as described by Giorgos E. Siligardos.