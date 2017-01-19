CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

MFI_Histogram_Round - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
6509
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Standard MFI oscillator implemented as a histogram rounding its values to the standard range:

  • 1 — no rounding;
  • 2 — all values from 0 to 100 divided by 2;
  • 5 — all values from 0 to 100 divided by 5;
  • 10 — all values from 0 to 100 divided by 10;
  • 20 — all values from 0 to 100 divided by 20;
  • 50 — 0, 50, 100.

For all MFI values less than 50, rounding occurs to the lower side, while for all RSI values exceeding 50 — to the greater one.

The following input is used for rounding in the indicator:

input ENAM_ROUND_MODE Round=X5; // rounding level

Fig.1. MFI_Histogram_Round indicator

Fig.1. MFI_Histogram_Round indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16693

AutoFibAutoTrend_OnParabolic AutoFibAutoTrend_OnParabolic

The indicator plots price channel and Fibonacci levels based on the latest parabolic ZigZag peaks.

i-Regr i-Regr

i-Regr is a MetaTrader 5 indicator. Regression Channel: Linear Regression Channel, Quadratic (Parabolic) Regression Channel, Cubic Regression Channel.

BrainTrend2SigAlert BrainTrend2SigAlert

BrainTrend2Sig semaphore signal indicator features alerts, emails and push notifications.

WPR_Histogram_Round WPR_Histogram_Round

Standard WPR oscillator implemented as a histogram rounding its values to the standard range.