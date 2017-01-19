Real author:

zzuegg

The indicator plots price channel and Fibonacci levels based on the latest parabolic ZigZag peaks.

Inputs:









input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe= PERIOD_H6 ;

input double Step= 0.02 ;

input double Maximum= 0.2 ;

input bool ExtremumsShift= true ;



input string Sirname= "AutoFibAutoTrend_OnParabolic" ;

input bool ShowFib= true ;

input color FibColor= clrMagenta ;

input uint FibSize= 1 ;



input bool ShowFibFan= true ;

input color FibFanColor= clrMediumSpringGreen ;

input uint FibFanSize= 1 ;



input bool ShowTrend= true ;

input color TrendColor= clrDodgerBlue ;

input uint TrendSize= 5 ;



The indicator requires compiled ZigZagOnParabolic.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. AutoFibAutoTrend_OnParabolic indicator