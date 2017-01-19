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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Zigzag2_R_Color_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Zigzag2_R_Color indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled Zigzag2_R_Color.mq5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. Zigzag2_R_Color indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16675
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