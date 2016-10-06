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MHL Average - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This is the " Middle-High-Low Moving Average" as described by Vitali
Apirin. It is not a single average but rather a correlation of two
averages : one being a regular average and the other is an average of
highest high and lowest low. Their crosses are showing the current
"trend". Used the default parameters proposed by Vitali Apirin — seems
that they are rather OK, except by default he is using SMA while I
decided to set EMA as the default average method, but I do recommend
some experimenting with the parameters..
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16516
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