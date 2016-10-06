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Indicators

MHL Average - indicator for MetaTrader 5

mladen | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
7033
Rating:
(27)
Published:
Updated:
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This is the " Middle-High-Low Moving Average" as described by Vitali Apirin. It is not a single average but rather a correlation of two averages : one being a regular average and the other is an average of highest high and lowest low. Their crosses are showing the current "trend". Used the default parameters proposed by Vitali Apirin — seems that they are rather OK, except by default he is using SMA while I decided to set EMA as the default average method, but I do recommend some experimenting with the parameters..


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16516

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